Sao Paulo Office Block Lit Up By LED Art Project

This is a building in Sao Paulo, Brazil with a low-rez LED light facade, with content put together by the Istanbul, Turkey HQ’d creative shop Ouchhh.

I like what they did, but the explanation/description is one of those art gallery “Ummm-OK-yeah-yeah-I-see” narratives that is a little too out there for my bottom-feeder brain.

And I quote from LinkedIn:

What would happen if we could see the architectural consciousness?

We are invited to FileElectronicLanguage International Festival Sao Paulo for our vertical light and sound installation which will transform the facade of Sao Paulo’s one of the most important architecture which is Fiesp LED Building. We started this project with the idea that Neuroscience and simultaneous movement of both eyes between two or more phases of fixation in the same direction algorithms, and we transform the high-resolution LED screen into a media canvas which transformed into living architecture.

Ok then …