Nick Fearnley Talks About How SignStix Makes Smart Displays Really Smart

I am guilty of thinking about SignStix as yet another smallish digital signage CMS company scratching out a living with low-cost subscriptions and equally low-cost Android stick players.

Based in Yorkshire, England, SignStix is a lot more than that. The company is indeed small, but doing some stuff that is a little bit mind-blowing. It does digital signage, but for some significant clients it is doing a lot of back-of-the-house data-mining and aggregation for communications that go beyond screens.

What I found really interesting is learning from CEO Nick Fearnley how the company is using the intelligence on system on chip “smart” displays to do things like manage and aggregate geo-fencing data from trucks moving in and out of a retailer’s loading docks. It’s stuff that would much more normally be done by full PCs, and it is completely counter to the suggestion still out there that these smart displays aren’t all that bright.

Fearnley and I chatted at the back of one of the halls at InfoComm, last month in Las Vegas. You’ll enjoy the chat, and particularly his Yorkshire accent.

