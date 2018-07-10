Kia Motors Russia’s Full Dealership Digital Signage Network Consolidates On Scala

All the Kia dealers in Russia have now rolled out a communications program, running off Scala, that reflects the Korean automaker’s new “Red Cube” brand identity.

The new dealerships mix corporate red buildings, big glass windows and a new space identity involving car displays, points of attraction and functional zones. Customers see multiscreen video walls, standalone displays and interactive kiosks.

The project started with three pilot dealerships, then grew to include all 180 dealers in Russia. In total, there are 540 Scala media players, driving more than 500 different screens.

Kia Motors Russia says going with Scala allows them to consolidate on one platform marketing and communications messaging that has gone out, through the years, on a variety a variety of videowalls in the sales and service zones. “The Scala digital signage network allows us to share the latest product, sales, after-sales and brand image information to KIA customers,” says Pavel Balan, dealer marketing of KMR. “We didn’t have much expertise with digital projects at the start, but through working with Scala Certified Partner Dismart, we are certain we have made the right choice.”