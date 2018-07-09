Events, People no comments

AVIXA Women’s Council Launches Toronto Chapter; 1st Meeting July 18th

The AVIXA Women’s Council has launched a Toronto chapter, and women in the region involved in AV and digital signage are encouraged to come out for its first meeting, next Wednesday evening, July 18th.

This event will include chapter discussions, guest speaker Scott Sanders from Bose will cover Why Sound is Important, and guest speaker Cristina Lucas will discuss how to “Be Your Best You” through personal branding. The event is sponsored by BoseStampede & Genesis Integration.

The organization’s aim is to provide a global community of AVIXA members and other professionals committed to supporting and empowering women who work in technology and the AV industry. Supportive men are always welcome, as well.

Details here …

