Philippines Mall Projection-Maps 50-Foot Tree Of Life As Shopper Attraction

This is a 15-meter fiberglass sculpture used as the projection mapping canvas for a permanent attraction at the Robinsons Place Naga shopping mall, in a Philippines city about 400 kms southeast of Manila.

The premium mall’s digital art experience is called “Tree of Life” and was put together by Filipino-American artist and landscape architect Jefre Manuel.

The animation runs for three to nine minutes (read descriptions with both times) and features a mix of lights, music, and animated images of nature elements and creatures.

More pix and details here … Plus this video: