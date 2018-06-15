CREATIVE, PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Philippines Mall Projection-Maps 50-Foot Tree Of Life As Shopper Attraction

This is a 15-meter fiberglass sculpture used as the projection mapping canvas for a permanent attraction at the Robinsons Place Naga shopping mall, in a Philippines city about 400 kms southeast of Manila.

The premium mall’s digital art experience is called “Tree of Life” and was put together by Filipino-American artist and landscape architect Jefre Manuel.

The animation runs for three to nine minutes (read descriptions with both times) and features a mix of lights, music, and animated images of nature elements and creatures.

More pix and details here …  Plus this video:

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
New, Unnamed Suitor Means @RMGNetworks May Not Go Private After All #digitalsignage #AVtweepshttps://t.co/Iygi2FQHYM - 1 hour ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

NEC’s Cool Projected Menu Board

New Miami Rail Terminal Boasts 325 LED & LCD Screens

Global OOH Giant JCDecaux Announces VIOOH – Its Own In-House Media Planning & Trading Platform

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *