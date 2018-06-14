Content, TECHNOLOGY no comments

NEC’s Cool Projected Menu Board

I liked this nice concept NEC had at its booth last week at InfoComm – a menu wall using projection on a textured, wood surface.

This is very different from a row of LCD menus set together in an array. In this case, a laser projector beamed the menu options on a dark wood feature wall. It’s the sort of thing you could imagine restaurant operators might use if they are trying to raise the image above that of fast food chains, but still have an order counter or a need for something other than menus handed to patrons.

A laser projector, as opposed to a tradition lamp projector, resolves the big maintenance issue with having to constantly replace expensive bulbs. Specs vary, but a laser projector running 16/7 should last at least three years.

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Dave Haynes

