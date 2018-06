I thought this was an interesting way for a display company to show what pixel pitch differences mean, not only in the tightness of the image when seen from a distance (I was maybe 12-15 feet back) but also the brightness you get when you have more LEDs packed into a module.

You can see the tightest pitch module is noticeably brighter. It also costs waaaaaay more than the one at the other end.

This is from the Leyard booth at InfoComm last week, if that wasn’t kinda obvious.