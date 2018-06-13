Displays, IoT, LED, PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Generative Visuals Derived From Famous Artworks Fills Huge LED Canvas At Dolby’s HQ

This is a set of digital motion graphics art pieces running at the Dolby Gallery in San Francisco, on a 62-foot wide street-level LED in the lobby.

Developed by Chicago experiential design agency Leviathan, Metamorphosis is described as an audiovisual odyssey that extracts brilliant color data from masterpieces of the past century to create an entirely new experience of art.

The agency’s coders developed a method to dissect traditional paintings and produce generative visuals. Those visuals are set rhythmically, says the company, to a composed ambient soundscape.

This synergy between sight and sound is custom-designed for Dolby Gallery. Rich color volume data, inspired by Dolby Vision technology, is brought to life along with a sonic experience mixed in Dolby Atmos. Moving audio dynamically travels across 52 full-range speakers and 34 subwoofers to immerse visitors in a fusion of art and science.

The Dolby Gallery, at the company’s headquarters building on market Street, features the work of digital artists from all over the world who innovate in their own medium and use technology to create their work.

Leviathan is the company that did that amazing generative LED wall in Chicago.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @iamrodneysmith: Hello to Alabama . I will be mowing in Montgomery Tuesday morning . If you know of anyone who is elderly, disabled, a s… - 1 hour ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Why Buying Digital OOH Should Be As Dead-Simple As Booking AirBnBs

DC-area Office Tower Uses LED To Visually Energize Lobby

Right-Angle Fine Pitch LED Wall Centerpiece Of Arab National Bank Branch In Riyadh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *