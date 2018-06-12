Right-Angle Fine Pitch LED Wall Centerpiece Of Arab National Bank Branch In Riyadh

This is a major branch of Arab National Bank in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the digital components just completed and switched on by Dubai-based digital signage solutions firm 2point0 Concepts.

The branch on Tahlia Street, which is Riyadh’s main shopping strip, has a big mix of direct view LED and interactive LCD screens. The main feature is dual 1.8mm pitch LED displays set at a 90 degree angle, and playing ambient visualization content. There are also ambient LED strips near the interactive tellers, which change colors to signal the tellers are free or occupied, a queue management system and a holographic wayfinding system.

ANB, says 2point0’s Ammar Lashkari, designed this branch keeping in line with the Saudi vision 2030 future initiatives, as envisioned by its 30-year-old crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.