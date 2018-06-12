Content, LED, PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Right-Angle Fine Pitch LED Wall Centerpiece Of Arab National Bank Branch In Riyadh

This is a major branch of Arab National Bank in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the digital components just completed and switched on by Dubai-based digital signage solutions firm 2point0 Concepts.

The branch on Tahlia Street, which is Riyadh’s main shopping strip, has a big mix of direct view LED and interactive LCD screens. The main feature is dual 1.8mm pitch LED displays set at a 90 degree angle, and playing ambient visualization content. There are also ambient LED strips near the interactive tellers, which change colors to signal the tellers are free or occupied, a queue management system and a holographic wayfinding system.

ANB, says 2point0’s Ammar Lashkari, designed this branch keeping in line with the Saudi vision 2030 future initiatives, as envisioned by its 30-year-old crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @Number10cat: Credit where credit is due; he risked his reputation by meeting a crazed despot who has repeatedly threatened the well-bei… - 2 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

InfoComm Breaks Its Vegas Attendee Record, With 43,000 Badge-Holders

Infocomm 2018 Day 2 Impressions

InfoComm 2018 Day One Impressions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *