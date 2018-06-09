InfoComm Breaks Its Vegas Attendee Record, With 43,000 Badge-Holders

AVIXA, which runs the show, says InfoComm 2018 visitors hailed from all 50 United States and 108 countries, with 20 percent of attendees from outside the U.S. (like me).

There were 964 exhibitors across 550,000 net square feet of exhibits, demo rooms, and special events space, making it the biggest InfoComm ever. 94 percent of this year’s exhibit space was rebooked for InfoComm 2019, which is also a record, AVIXA says.

I chatted with some companies who weren’t terribly happy with where they ended up – software firms inside LED land, or fixed next to an audio company that liked to demo how LOUD its speakers could be. That’s why you book a year out, if you can.

“AVIXA thanks all the exhibitors, attendees, and media who made InfoComm 2018 a success,” says AVIXA CEO David Labuskes. “I hope that nothing that happened this week in Vegas stays in Vegas. I encourage all our attendees to take home what they learned and experienced and share it with their colleagues and customers. It’s a great and important time to be in AV, connecting people and changing the way they experience the world around them.”

Next year, June 8-14, the show is back in Orlando, at the Orange County Convention Center. Great facility. Can’t stand the city that time of year. Punishingly hot and humid. Truly crappy taxi services. Limited restaurants, unless you like fast food. Don’t know how people live there.