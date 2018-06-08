Infocomm 2018 Day 2 Impressions

LAS VEGAS – I didn’t think it was possible, but Fremont Street is even weirder than the last time I spent a night around there.

The ride history feature on Lyft’s app is a very effective tool for dealing with the “What time did you get in?” question. 2:43 am. Hic.

Not going to Infocomm this morning as I have a noon hour flight so here’s my roundup impressions of Day 2, with no Day 3 to come … though the show will no doubt issue a report on its stats in the next few days.

It was still busy, but there were lotsa people in lotsa smaller booths spending quality time on their smartphones by mid-afternoon Thursday.

I had enough time to meander the two main halls, though it is nagging at me that maybe I missed some hall. I didn’t see much home and building automation stuff, though I believe those guys were there … somewhere.

Sharp’s 8K LCD video wall was very impressive, as was a single 8K screen.

Had a long chat with the guy who runs Lighthouse, which was a BIG player in outdoor LED going back 15 years, but kind of went off the radar screen more recently. Turns out the company never really went away, and has quietly been behind a lot of high profile installations, primarily in sports venues and Digital OOH. The company was at Infocomm showing fine pitch indoor product, and it looked very nice. Deep, deep blacks.

One thing that struck me about it was the ease of install and servicing. The LED modules pulled out by magnet, which isn’t all that unusual, but there is just a single, HDMI-sized connector. The company also has a couple of products that come packaged in such a way that they have protective edges and come out of the box like a TV.

I did a long look around the Shenzhen LED area that Infocomm weirdly labeled as the digital signage area. There is stuff that looks really good, and stuff that looks pretty bad. What I heard from a number of people who know this stuff was a concern about how many of them are selling product that doesn’t have UL or FCC certifications, and expecting integrators and end-users to be happy with no technical support on this side of the Pacific.

Leyard, a giant which does have all those things, has a a very busy booth and was showing a 0.7mm display that looked gorgeous. That pixel pitch is pretty much the same pitch as LCD. That said, Lord knows what it would cost compared to an LCD. Many zeroes.

Peerless AV toured me around a booth that was expressly segmented to displays and mounts, with displays at the front. The Chicago-area company is trying to reinforce to integrators and end-users that they do a lot more than mounts, and have a lot of R&D and engineering done for outdoor-ready displays. I’m guilt, as are many industry people, of assuming Peerless just does enclosures for this sort of stuff, but the company actually does the whole nine yards, with product rated all the way to IP68.

I spent some time in the Visix booth, and got demo’d on the Atlanta company’s new software. What impressed me was the focus on real-time data for employee communications, which is a big vertical for these guys. Easy to use, with lotsa tools.

Had a chat with a Brighton, IK company – BitVu – that has a couple of teeny Linux-based player boxes it uses with SaaS software to offer a solution aimed at small businesses – primarily – and costs just $10 a month, inc. hardware.

In an interesting move, IAdea has added device management capabilities to its players and integrated player/screens. CEO John Wang told me the thinking is that many software providers don’t have much in the way of tools to monitor and troubleshoot devices in the field, so this will raise uptimes and make management easier. For those software partners that do have device management in their toolkit, there’s an API. It comes free with devices under warranty.

Saw much more but I need to pack, find coffee, and motor my way to the airport and another joyful ride on Air Canada Rouge. Ugh.

If you are in Vegas, great to see you. Safe travels home.