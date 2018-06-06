16:9 Podcasts: How Dataclay Brings Automation To High-Volume Digital Signage Content Production

Anyone who works with creative teams knows there is no such thing as a content fairy. Video spots don’t magically appear in inboxes overnight. Somebody had to design and render that video, and that work, frankly, takes a while.

So it’s a little freaky to talk to a company that can do 1,000s of good-looking, customized videos in a matter of hours. But that’s what Dataclay is all about.

The little company operating out of Austin, Texas has written the software and services that can mass-produce data-driven videos at pretty much the click of a mouse. And these aren’t crappy, simplistic videos no one would want anyway. They come out of Adobe After Effects, full After Effects templates, and a plug-in written by Dataclay.

Imagine a national realtor being able to mass-produce a piece of video for every listing that comes into its databases – photos, details, the whole nine yards. Imagine a theme park spitting out videos instead of 8 by 10s that families can buy when they leave a ride or the park. Imagine a custom highlights video of every runner in a marathon … kinda like this …

I spoke with company founder Arie Stavchansky about how the platform he built brings automation and industrial-scale video production to digital signage, advertising and marketing.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS