Live … from InfoComm, It’s … Oh, It’s Just Dave …

I am working out arrangements with a live streaming company that wants to show its capabilities in real-time at InfoComm next week.

They offered, and I grabbed the chance to do a live walk-through of whatever seems like the best area to look around at the show – probably where the display companies are located.

I’m not sure of the details, but the tentative plan is doing an hour walking around on Thursday afternoon at 2 Vegas time, which is 5 Eastern. A bit late for those people, but it’s the time window that works for me. My plan, subject to change, would be to stop in at stands that have stuff I’d tell you to go see if we were talking at the show.

Details to follow.