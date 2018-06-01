Displays, LED, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Chicago Skyscraper’s Observatory Plans Appear To Bake In Vast LED Display Walls

I don’t really think of 16:9 as a lead identification tool for vendors, but here’s a pretty damn warm lead for integrators and direct view LED manufacturers:

The AON Center is one of Chicago’s best-known office towers, with a position near Lake Michigan and overlooking the city’s vast Millennium Park, which attracts about 13 million people a year.

It already has a big digital wall feature in its lobby, but the property owners announced this week intentions to create an observatory atop the skyscraper and add something of a thrill ride. I mention all this because the observatory and the trappings associated with it appear – in the proposal – to be absolutely riddled with LED video walls and smaller displays. They could, in theory, be printed graphics – but the proposal suggests the visuals are varied.

Here are some conceptual pix …

 

 

 

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Does somebody want to break it to these guys that transparent LCD has been around for almost a decade? And that ado… https://t.co/C42avOhVqj - 2 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Call Out For Digital Artists To Populate Digital Signage Screens At NYC’s Fulton Center

Lumipixels Cleverly Marries Motion LED Lighting With Fabric Branding Lightboxes

City Agrees To Allow LinkNYC Rollout To Slow Down; Provides More Time To Pay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *