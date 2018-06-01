Chicago Skyscraper’s Observatory Plans Appear To Bake In Vast LED Display Walls

I don’t really think of 16:9 as a lead identification tool for vendors, but here’s a pretty damn warm lead for integrators and direct view LED manufacturers:

The AON Center is one of Chicago’s best-known office towers, with a position near Lake Michigan and overlooking the city’s vast Millennium Park, which attracts about 13 million people a year.

It already has a big digital wall feature in its lobby, but the property owners announced this week intentions to create an observatory atop the skyscraper and add something of a thrill ride. I mention all this because the observatory and the trappings associated with it appear – in the proposal – to be absolutely riddled with LED video walls and smaller displays. They could, in theory, be printed graphics – but the proposal suggests the visuals are varied.

Here are some conceptual pix …