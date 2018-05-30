Content, PODCAST, TECHNOLOGY no comments

16:9 Podcasts – Mitch Goss On Building NYC’s Zero-In As A Genuine Turnkey Digital Signage Business

There are lots of companies out there that call themselves turnkey digital signage solutions providers, but far fewer who can do so with straight faces.

A company called Zero-In has been doing just that for the last decade, and has developed a nice book of business doing the whole nine yards of signage work – from creative to deployment and ongoing operational management.

The New York company’s customers include everyone from big banks and retailers to Shake Shack – the burger and shakes chain started just steps away from where Zero-In now has its main office in the Flatiron district.

I spoke with company founder Mitch Goss about the challenges and opportunities of building and running networks for clients.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Transparent Shop Window LEDs Drive Brand, Foot Traffic At San Francisco Levi's Flagship @pixelflexLEDhttps://t.co/8xejxnH7iU - 9 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Transparent Shop Window LEDs Drive Brand, Foot Traffic At San Francisco Levi’s Flagship

ZetaDisplay Acquires Norway Digital Signage Solutions Provider Webpro In Ongoing Scandinavian Roll-Up Campaign

New Sphere Touted For Vegas Would Have 170,000 Sq. Ft. High-Rez LED Display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *