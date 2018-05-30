16:9 Podcasts – Mitch Goss On Building NYC’s Zero-In As A Genuine Turnkey Digital Signage Business

There are lots of companies out there that call themselves turnkey digital signage solutions providers, but far fewer who can do so with straight faces.

A company called Zero-In has been doing just that for the last decade, and has developed a nice book of business doing the whole nine yards of signage work – from creative to deployment and ongoing operational management.

The New York company’s customers include everyone from big banks and retailers to Shake Shack – the burger and shakes chain started just steps away from where Zero-In now has its main office in the Flatiron district.

I spoke with company founder Mitch Goss about the challenges and opportunities of building and running networks for clients.

