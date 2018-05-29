Interactive DOOH Campaign In UK Malls Pairs Lego And Latest Star Wars Flick

This is an interactive game that has LEGO tied in with the Uk launch of Solo: A Star Wars Story, the latest in what seems like a steady drip now of Star Wars movies.

The “Master the Force” promotion invites shoppers at a couple of UK malls to build the galaxy using on-screen LEGO bricks. The campaign is powered by gesture, with users prompted to choose a side and start building the spaceships of the new galaxy. The faster they build, says a press release about the campaign, the higher the score on the force meter as they strive to win the ultimate accolade of becoming a true Jedi Master. Participants are rewarded with the opportunity to ‘take a photo with the crew’, further amplifying the activity online through social sharing.

The campaign, running at a pair of busy UK shopping centres – Bluewater and Newcastle Metro Centre – was conceived by Initiative, with production, animation and interactive build by Grand Visual. Media planning and buying was by Initiative and Rapport, and the large format screens in the malls are run by shopping centre media specialists, Limited Space.

“This immersive experience brings LEGO sets to life through strategic use of creative technology, allowing customers to get hands on and explore the latest products in a fun and memorable way,” explains Ric Albert, Creative Director, Grand Visual. “At the end of gameplay, the photo opportunity extends the life of the campaign to digital audiences by encouraging participants to share their picture with family and friends online.”

I think in many cases people just walk right on by gesture-based things, but all bets are off when you are dealing with beloved brands like Star Wars and Lego. Would be interesting to see the analytics on how many people play per hour.