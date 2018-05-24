Put The World Cup On Your Digital Signage Screens With These Feeds

The world’s biggest sporting event gets started in a matter of a couple of weeks, and the World Cup squads for many of the footballing countries who qualified are already gathering for training, and generating news.

It’s a big deal, and at least some of the subscription and specialty content companies who produce material for digital signage screens have product ready to go that is focused on the teams and games.

Minneapolis-St. Paul’s Screenfeed has a pair of update feeds ready to go.

As of June 1st, Screenfeed’s World Cup News feed will start delivering captioned photos of the tournament’s unsung heroes, rising underdogs, and biggest stars, as well as on-field action shots, and stories from beyond the stadium walls. The Match Results feed will kick in on June 12th, and feature group-, and bracket-play graphics that recap each game’s outcome, and point totals from the Round of 16, through the final match on July 15th.

The News and Results are being offered in multiple languages, in honor of the international nature of the event. Both products also feature fun layouts, and bold color palettes designed to catch the eye in any environment, be it a mall, transit station, healthcare waiting room, lobby, or internal communications network.

Belgium’s Seenspire (and Belgium, unlike the US and Canada, has a team in the Cup) also has a dedicated service.

Not sure about Data Call and Digichief, which definitely have sports coverage feeds but I don’t see anything event-specific.

Meanwhile, San Francisco’s Wovenmedia, which does video content and SaaS solutions for digital signage and online video networks, has done a deal with Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo Deportes, to make content available around the tournament.

Says a press release:

Some of the content made available to Wovenmedia’s clients via the WovenManager™ and WovenContent™ solutions has being created through a Telemundo Deportes partnership with NBCU Digital Lab to produce “Somos el Mundial,” the digital docu-series to be featured on TelemundoDeportes.com and Telemundo Deportes’ YouTube page. “Somos el Mundial” is an intimate profile chronicling the powerful narratives behind the Hispanic World Cup countries as told through the eyes of key players. Each episode will center on an individual country and their journey to Russia 2018, and new episodes will be released weekly to Wovenmedia and other distribution partners.

“We are excited to partner with Wovenmedia to provide soccer fans with unique content around the much-anticipated event,” says Bill Bergofin, Senior Vice President, Brand and Content Development, Telemundo Deportes. “We expect this 2018 World Cup to be the most consumed and widely distributed digital event in Spanish-language television history, and this is yet another way we are engaging and connecting with our audience leading up to the tournament.”