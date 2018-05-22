Displays, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Prysm Back In Digital Signage Game With Huge 6K Display

The display company Prysm was in the digital signage display market 8-10 years ago with a laser phosphor display cube that had a lot of similarities to Christie’s MicroTiles.

But in the last few years, the company has been more focused on displays used for corporate environments, particularly for collaboration.

Now the company is back marketing a display product aimed, at least in part, at digital signage applications. Instead of a small breadbox-sixed cubes, Prysm has a new panoramic 6K screen that comes in either 135-inches or 190-inches diagonal.

It LOOKS, judging by product photos, like these displays are actually arrays of the breadbox-sized light engines, with a solid glass panel in front that gets rid of any seams.

One of the big pitches about the product – aside from it being massive – is power consumption. The manufacturer says the display takes about as much power as a commercial coffeemaker, and would conceivably save a customer $1,000s annually in energy costs.

The display has been in development and prototype phases for the past year but is now shipping. It will be on show at InfoComm in a couple of weeks.

 

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

