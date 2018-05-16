Content, CREATIVE, PODCAST no comments

16:9 Podcasts: UPshow’s Matt Gibbs On Successfully Bringing Social TV To Life In Restaurants


A whole bunch of startups have through the years, tried to crack the restaurant and bar business with a digital out of home advertising model that saw them put in screens and media players, hoping to claw back the costs, and more, through advertising.

And a whole bunch of them – most of them, in fact, have failed. Advertising is hard.

So I was intrigued by a three-year-old Chicago company called UPshow that is doing user-generated content and digital signage in bars, and making a go of it on a subscription basis – with no third-party advertising. At least for now.

The bar owners – from small ones all the way up to chains like TGI Fridays and Hooters – actually pay money month to month for the service. The owner/operators like that UPshow’s content is fresh, and human moderated, and that customers are engaged. They also like that it is selling more drinks and specials, and generating return business.

I spoke with Matt Gibbs, the company’s CMO, and one of its co-founders.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @andizeisler: Nature truly is amazing https://t.co/nRC09pol0B - 3 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Projects: An LED Veil And LED Floor Energize Kuwait City Mall Expansion

Chatbot Platform Finds Its Way Into Retail Digital Signage

How To Use Digital Signs To Boost Your Corporate Social Responsibility Strategies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *