CREATIVE, LED, PROJECTS, retail no comments

Projects: An LED Veil And LED Floor Energize Kuwait City Mall Expansion

This is a series of gorgeous curved displays in The Avenues mall, a mega mall in Kuwait City.

The project, called Electra, was put together by the solutions provider StandardVision in a new part of the shopping center. There is a 360 degree, 600 square meter immersive LED video veil and an interactive LED floor.

All custom media, controls, interactive software and content were part of the LA company’s experiential solution.

Here’s a video shot at the mall (you may want to turn off your audio unless you like EDM, or whatever that is running as the soundtrack)

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Projects: An LED Veil And LED Floor Energize Kuwait City Mall Expansion, done by @standard_visionhttps://t.co/ehj1M0S99U - 1 min ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

2018 InfoComm Lookahead: 336 Exhibitors Say They’re In Digital Signage, But …

How To Use Digital Signs To Boost Your Corporate Social Responsibility Strategies

Aisle-Topper LED Ribbons For Hershey In Big Box Retailing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *