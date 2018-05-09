People, PODCAST, TECHNOLOGY no comments

16:9 Podcasts: Alan Brawn On Educating The Digital Signage Masses, & Talking Some Off The Business Ledge

One hell of a lot of the people involved in some way with the digital signage business – as a vendor or end-user – have spent a day or more learning the fundamentals from Alan Brawn.

With his son Jonathan, Alan runs a small San Diego-based consulting firm that has been heavily focused for the last many years on education. By his count, some 40,000 people have attended sessions that help people understand what and what not to do, and what Alan calls the seven key elements of digital signage.

Alan could be retired, and he lives in a part of the U.S. where people dream of retiring, but he loves what he does.

This is a chat I’ve been meaning to do since I started the podcast, and I was very happy I finally got my act together and made it happen.

