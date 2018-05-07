NoviSign Adds Sharp SoC Android Displays To Digital Signage Solution Set

The Israeli digital signage software shop NoviSign now has its platform and media player running on Sharp’s Open Architecture system-on-chip displays.

The company’s online Studio editor runs on the new Sharp 40 and 50-inch PN series 24/7 displays.

“For the last several months, NoviSign’s engineering team has been working closely with SIICA to test NoviSign’s cloud-based digital signage software to run on the new PN-B Series,” says Chad Bogan, Director of Sales and Marketing, at NoviSign. “Not only are you eliminating the need for an external player, but you are empowering customers to begin designing content-rich digital signage powered by NoviSign. Within seconds of powering on the SHARP display, customers can download the NoviSign app, create their free 30-day NoviSign trial and immediately begin creating and sending content to their display.”

“NoviSign’s cloud-based digital signage software provides a seamless integration with Sharp’s new PN-B and PN-M Series displays, providing cost-effective, added-value solutions for our customers,” says says Gary Bailer, director of product planning and marketing for Sharp.

The Sharp platform uses Android, something NoviSign was already supporting. NoviSign also runs its platform off Chrome devices.