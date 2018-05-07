IoT, LED, retail no comments

Aisle-Topper LED Ribbons For Hershey In Big Box Retailing

Not a huge fan of shelf-level LED strips because the resolution isn’t there for close viewing, and the little LED light chips will get the crap beat out of them, but I do like the big aisle-topper ribbon display implementation at a big-box store somewhere, by the LA-area company AWM Smart Shelf.

To be fair, the company does say the shelf-edge strips are ruggedized. Which is pretty much essential.

The aisle-long display is for Hershey products. The content looks very much like the sort of thing you’d see on the LED ribbons of a sports arena or the sideline ones you see in football (soccer).

The company is not just a display provider. It’s solution set includes proximity sensing for triggered content, video pattern detection and AI-based on-the-shelf inventory level monitoring and planogram compliance.

I’ve got a note in to the company asking where this is. There are smart shelf end-caps up in Mexico, so it might be there. But the content is all in English and that’s REM, I think, playing as background music.

 

