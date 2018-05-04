Heathrow Airport Puts Star Wars Destinations On FIDS Displays For #MayTheFourth Day

This is apparently May The 4th Be With You day – a fun Star Wars riff on the famous movie line, May The Force Be With You.

May 4th – May The 4th – May The Force … get it?

This admission may forever shame me among my nerd industry friends, but when I was 19 (I’m very old) I dutifully went to the original Star Wars movie in 1977 and left wondering what all the fuss was about. So most of the references on these flights arrivals and departures screens today at London Heathrow today kind of escape me.

That said, the Star Wars Day thing is all very cleverly done and the legions of Star Wars fans who DO get what all the fuss was and is about are no doubt enjoying the heck out of what the airport did for the day.

There will also be a percentage of travellers doing major eye-rolls, as they try to figure out their gates and see this stuff.

Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we've got some special new routes. Will you be travelling to galaxies near… or far, far away? #Maythe4th #MayTheFourth #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay ?? pic.twitter.com/B9IcnMOMxC — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 4, 2018

At @HeathrowAirport and it looks like my flight to Hoth is going to be delayed #MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/mOOr7wvwVh — Pete Hughes (@PeteHughes44) May 4, 2018

Epic use of #DigitalSignage on #MayTheFourth Often times I only hear/see reports of dead screens or error messages from @HeathrowAirport congrats on tapping into pop culture and creating a cool experience for your guests! https://t.co/ZNkVWiIEZ3 — Brad Parler (@BradParler) May 4, 2018