Heathrow Airport Puts Star Wars Destinations On FIDS Displays For #MayTheFourth Day

This is apparently May The 4th Be With You day – a fun Star Wars riff on the famous movie line, May The Force Be With You.

May 4th – May The 4th – May The Force … get it?

This admission may forever shame me among my nerd industry friends, but when I was 19 (I’m very old) I dutifully went to the original Star Wars movie in 1977 and left wondering what all the fuss was about. So most of the references on these flights arrivals and departures screens today at London Heathrow today kind of escape me.

That said, the Star Wars Day thing is all very cleverly done and the legions of Star Wars fans who DO get what all the fuss was and is about are no doubt enjoying the heck out of what the airport did for the day.

There will also be a percentage of travellers doing major eye-rolls, as they try to figure out their gates and see this stuff.

 

