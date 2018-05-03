Tech Mash-Up Blasts Interactive Fan Pix On Lux Hong Kong Hotel Facade

Here’s a cool video showing how projection mapping, holograms, virtual and real light painting were mashed up for an interactive experience piece that was part of the Lumieres HK festival in Hong Kong.

The LUX Experience gave visitors to Lumieres Hong Kong the chance to make light art and have it blasted on to a huge public canvas.

Put together by Christie 360 (the Montreal-based agency formerly known as Arsenal Media), the program saw guests step inside a LUX Booth, and striking a pose.

“Then,” says a Linkedin post from Christie 360’s Antoine Saint Maur, they can get creative with their self-portrait and with the help of light painters, using real and virtual light brushes, surround themselves with colourful glowing strokes. Once their personal artwork is complete, it’s shown on the booth’s outer display, and guests receive a GIF to share on social media and take away from the experience as a souvenir.

The artworks will be projected onto the iconic façade of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, lighting up the Hong Kong night as part of the Lumieres Festival’s magic.