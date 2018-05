This is a series of new digital OOH displays in a office tower mall in the area around the rejuvenated World Trade Center complex in New York.

The displays are all SNA (Sansi) LEDs – a mix of 2mm with remote power supplies and 6mm indoor modules that use outdoor-rated diodes (brighter) due to the location in an atrium.

I like how they’re built into the support columns and the surface mounted LEDs JUST about out of reach from people, and certainly from bumps from roller-bags, etc.