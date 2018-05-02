TECHNOLOGY no comments

Seneca Updates Its Popular HDN Digital Signage Player

Syracuse, NY-based PC systems builder Seneca has updated its popular HDN digital signage player, with predictably faster processors and nice little features like HDMI capture and HDCP pass-through.

The little box – effectively a more ruggedized, commercial-ready version of the Intel NUC – now supports 7th generation Intel Core Processors (i3 or i5), has two native HDMI ports, and does dual displays at 4K at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps.

The HDCP pass-through thing can be a big deal in some digital signage jobs because it ensures network operators are on the right side of copyright laws if they build live TV into their programming. HDCP is short for High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection, and it’s what a lot of more serious, well-established network operators want to see if they are indeed going to use live TV. There is no end of low-cost overseas boxes that can do live TV, but many or most have not gone through the certification process to be HDCP compliant.

The new Seneca units ship with three year warranties. No word on price.

