Data-driven DOOH Campaign Targets Ads To Peak Traffic Times For Specific Vehicle Types

Broadsign has pushed out a set of press releases and case studies highlighting a partnership with the demand side media platform Outmoove, and going into how live data is being used to fine-tune targeted digital OOH advertising.

The most interesting of them is a campaign for Peugeot to promote its corporate minivans with SMBs and entrepreneurs.

Kinetic used the companies’ tech to run a campaign on the busiest Dutch highways, using screens on the Beyond Outdoor network, to reach about 1.2 million commuters every day.

Says a case study:

While 1.2 million commuters is an impressive audience, Kinetic knew that not every person on the highway would be interested in Peugeot’s corporate minivan offering. Instead, Kinetic wanted to find a way to segment the campaign to increase the reach for the specific target audience.

To do so, Beyond Outdoor and Kinetic tapped into the National Road Authority’s vehicle recognition software to determine when Peugeot’s target audience was most likely to be on the road. Beyond Outdoor and Kinetic analyzed how many cargo minivans were on the road at any given time. Here’s what they found:

On average, 13% of vehicles on the highway were cargo minivans

However, that number fluctuated throughout the day with peaks as high as 20%

To be able to optimize the campaign using these findings, Kinetic needed a flexible buying solution that enabled them to change the frequency at which the advertisements were served to the screens. Instead of committing to a week-long, fixed duration, Kinetic used OutMoove’s flexible platform, which enabled them to use their own traffic data to optimize the Peugeot campaign.

Interesting stuff, and really indicative of where things are going with scheduling, particularly for Digital Out Of Home, but in many respects for any sophisticated digital signage network that has a lot of display nodes, sites and messages.

Broadsign and Outmoove make the pitch that their collaboration means media buyers can select triggers, called ‘moments’, that will determine when and where their advertisement will play, including:

Live traffic data

Flight and train delays, departures and arrivals

Weather conditions

Webshop data

Radio advertisement

Time of day, day of week

“Programmatic digital out-of-home is more efficient and more relevant. Media buyers can optimize their budget by only purchasing time slots that work for their campaign, while delivering more contextual advertisements to each segment,” says Arno Buskop, head of data, tools and analytics at Kinetic.