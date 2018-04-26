Possibly The Worst Example Of Buzzword Bingo I’ve Seen (And That’s Saying Something)

This press release may set a new high standard for the liberal use of buzzwords, and having read it a few times, I still haven’t much more than a tenuous idea of what they are going on about and why anyone should care. It mentions digital signage as an application, which is why I’ve even bothered trying to decode it.

Directly from a press release …

e-Spirit today introduced new capabilities of the FirstSpirit Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Innovations include the next generation of its omnichannel marketing capabilities featuring advancements for real-time omnichannel content delivery. Other notable advancements include Predictive Targeting, Natural Language Generation (NLG) and Shoppable Videos. These innovations help CMOs challenged with the delivery of omnichannel digital experiences to evolve their engagement strategies for a digital experience edge. The FirstSpirit Digital Experience Platform powers enterprise-class, personalized digital experiences for some of the world’s largest brands and more than 10,000 websites globally.

“80% of companies today are struggling to deliver experiences that meet customer expectations, making the need for digital experience technologies more critical. These new capabilities represent a leap forward in the DXP space, as well as for the FirstSpirit Digital Experience Platform,” said Jörn Bodemann, president of e-Spirit. “Innovation is the cornerstone of e-Spirit’s DNA. We’re committed to giving marketers advanced tools that solve their strategic challenges while simplifying digital complexity for increased time to value and a digital experience edge.”

Announcements include:

New cross phase omnichannel capabilities: e-Spirit introduced new capabilities to the FirstSpirit omnichannel marketing component, FirstSpirit Anywhere, which enables personalized digital experiences in real time via any channel at scale. Channel content is created using an intuitive FragmentCreator UI. e-Spirit’s Omnichannel Manager then enables marketers to review and optimize the channel experience prior to publication. Using the next generation of FirstSpirit CaaS, channel content can be delivered as-a-service to wherever it’s intended to go – mobile, website, voice activated device, store, IoT, digital sign, social network, app – in milliseconds. Finally, advanced machine learning-based Predictive Targeting takes personalization to a new level by analyzing and optimizing the performance of each content variation across every channel in real time, helping marketers serve unmatched cross-phase personalized experiences at every step of the customer journey.

I note this as an example of what not to do when you issue press releases and marketing material. There are many publications that will run this convoluted word salad, as is, because that’s their idea of editing and publishing. But being successful at getting PR out there, as is, should not be cause for celebration, when no one can figure out WTF it means.

My advice – relatively plain language and lots of context. “These thing we’ve just released do these things and make it easier/faster/less costly/possible to do these tasks. This is how they work, and how they improved on what we’ve done or what’s available in the market, and this is how you can find out more.”