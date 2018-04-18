BUSINESS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Milestone Shutting Down Brand, But You’ll Still Buy Chief Mounts, From Legrand

If you are used to dealing with Milestone for Chief display mounts and related tech for your digital signage projects, you should know that the Milestone brand is all but done – and the company is consolidating branding under its new owners, Legrand.

Milestone has pushed a notice out to customers and partners that says Chief, Da-Lite, Projecta, Sanus and Vaddio  – all formerly part of Milestone AV Technologies – are now a part of Legrand. The French company bought Milestone in June 2017.

milestone.com is now branded as Legrand and the web URL will transition from milestone.com to a Legrand URL mid-year. This, presumably, also impacts emails over time.

Her’s the story …

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Milestone Shutting Down Brand, But You’ll Still Buy Chief Mounts, From Legrand https://t.co/q87T5MAtk3 - 1 min ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

16:9 Podcasts: Megan Dutta On The Launch And Goals Of Women Of Digital Signage

LED And The Perils Of Public Reach

Struggling German Visual Solutions Firm Eyevis Acquired By Chinese LED Giant Leyard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *