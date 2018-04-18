Milestone Shutting Down Brand, But You’ll Still Buy Chief Mounts, From Legrand

If you are used to dealing with Milestone for Chief display mounts and related tech for your digital signage projects, you should know that the Milestone brand is all but done – and the company is consolidating branding under its new owners, Legrand.

Milestone has pushed a notice out to customers and partners that says Chief, Da-Lite, Projecta, Sanus and Vaddio – all formerly part of Milestone AV Technologies – are now a part of Legrand. The French company bought Milestone in June 2017.

milestone.com is now branded as Legrand and the web URL will transition from milestone.com to a Legrand URL mid-year. This, presumably, also impacts emails over time.

Her’s the story …