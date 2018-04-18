16:9 Podcasts: Megan Dutta On The Launch And Goals Of Women Of Digital Signage

Megan Dutta and Andrea Varrone have been longtime friends in AV circles, and spoken often about putting together an organization that represented the interests and aspirations of woman in this industry.

They finally saw time open up last summer and started organizing what turned into Women of Digital Signage. The group had its first gathering – a breakfast at Digital Signage Expo – and it went over so well extra tables had to be added.

Though only around since right after the new year, the breakfast attracted almost 100 women and the group already has some 200 members.

Sometimes these kinds of things have a lot of energy at the start, but never really come together. But this isn’t one of those times. They have a board, website, social media feeds, an active blog and on and on. This is a going concern.

Dutta and I have been trying and failing to get a call together for weeks, but we finally pulled it off. In this podcast, we talk about the thinking behind the group, its aspirations and how to get involved.

