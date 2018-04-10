How To Screw Up A Digital Signage Deployment.

Guest Post: Sean Matthews, Visix

While costs are certainly coming down, a comprehensive digital signage deployment is still a chunk of change. What a shame to spend all that money and then fumble the project when it comes to getting the system up and running. Unfortunately, that happens far more often than you might think.

Organizations fail to implement their digital signage correctly, and months later they wonder why the whole things seems to be so difficult to use or wonder why it isn’t working as well as they’d thought it would. Or, even worse, they have no way to tell if their digital signage is effective or isn’t.

Digital signage isn’t magic – simply putting in a system doesn’t automatically increase audience engagement and make an organization a great communicator. It requires serious planning and thought before, during and after deployment. Here are some common mistakes organizations make when setting up their digital signage:

Before

You know you want a digital signage system, and how you begin will affect everything thereafter.

Having no clear objectives for the system. “We want to communicate better” is too vague a notion to actually do anything with (and “It looks modern” is even less helpful). You have to think about who your audience is and how to engage them, how to encourage them to respond to your calls to action and how you’ll measure the system’s effectiveness. The processes you use will follow these goals, and no clear plan means no clear processes.

Give yourself enough time to really map all this out. No money has been spent yet, so give everything a good think – have discussions with everyone who is involved, especially the people who will be using the system on a day-to-day basis. You might want to consider a pilot program to ensure the system aligns with your goals, and that your goals are realistic and executable.

During

Planning is over, components have been purchased and now it’s time to put everything into place.

Sloppy hand-offs. Make sure all teams are briefed on the full plan. It will slow things down to pull in IT techs who don’t know what you’re trying to accomplish. The more advance knowledge and buy-in, the more efficient the process.

After

Everything is now up and ready to go. But your work is far from over.

No clear workflow. It’s essential to spell out who does what and make processes absolutely clear. Create some documentation for workflows and best practices – your main person running the digital signage might move on to a different job someday or get ill for two weeks.

There are plenty of effective ways to monetize your digital signage, even making it profitable. But if that’s is a requirement from the outset, you’re going to have problems. How can you tailor your content to your audience, getting them interested and engaged, if you’re constantly worrying about the bottom line or the requirements of advertisers (who don’t know your audience as well as you do)? Bad content. When everything is said and done, lousy content will ensure people stop looking at your screens, so they don’t get the information you want them to, and certainly can’t follow your call to action. Amateurish design elements will detract from effective communications – too much text, bad colors, low-res pictures, poor scheduling practices, too little information or too many items on the screen at once – the list of design and content mistakes you can make is a long one. Do some research and find best practices, and always be improving and adjusting your content and campaigns.

Yes, it’s a lot of work getting a digital signage system up and running and then maintaining it. But forewarned is forearmed, and the more you think things through and give yourself room to grow and change in the future, the more pleasant the whole process will be. And a good process leads to good communication, more audience engagement and greater impact for your digital signage system.