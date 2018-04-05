CMS, Content, Displays, PROJECTS, retail 3 comments

Projects: Century-old Garden Center Group Takes (Some Of) Its Messaging Digital

This is a straightforward menuboard and messaging boards set-up at Notcutts Garden Centres Ltd  – which has 18 individual garden centres across England and has been doing this sort of thing for more than a century.

The family-owned company cut over from pure print and some tablet-sized displays manually updated by thumb drive.

The company did a case study with CMS provider Signagelive but was not yet in a position to talk about the business impacts of going digital.

I like menu displays (though would love an opinion about white on black vs black on white … I think the latter is better for viewing and reading). The featured item screen is nicely done, but I have never had PARNSIP Soup. Parsnip soup, yes.

There’s five analog signs on the counters ONE MORE SCREEN could sort out for them.

