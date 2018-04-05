Projects: Century-old Garden Center Group Takes (Some Of) Its Messaging Digital

This is a straightforward menuboard and messaging boards set-up at Notcutts Garden Centres Ltd – which has 18 individual garden centres across England and has been doing this sort of thing for more than a century.
The family-owned company cut over from pure print and some tablet-sized displays manually updated by thumb drive.
The company did a case study with CMS provider Signagelive but was not yet in a position to talk about the business impacts of going digital.
I like menu displays (though would love an opinion about white on black vs black on white … I think the latter is better for viewing and reading). The featured item screen is nicely done, but I have never had PARNSIP Soup. Parsnip soup, yes.
There’s five analog signs on the counters ONE MORE SCREEN could sort out for them.
3 Comments
Nothing better than parsnip soup on a cold winters day!
As a migraine sufferer, white on black is a major trigger for me, so I wouldn’t be able to read these screens
Impact of digital on their restaurant can be measured by seeing these images also, but let us know if they reveal what changes they are seeing after that.