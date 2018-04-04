Instagram Changed Its API, And Now Your Version On Digital Signs Probably Isn’t Working

If your digital signage or digital OOH network calls and displays Instagram posts/pix, you may well have an issue because of API changes made by the social media company.

The short story is – a lot of what you show may no longer show. If you don’t have logins for Instagram account you want to show, sorry. If you put stuff up based on hashtags (risky to begin with), that is now limited.

What’s already up on your screens is fine. It’s cached anyway. You just won’t get updates.

Tim Sae Koo , CEO of the excellent social media collection, curation and visualization company Tint , pushed out a message to customers this evening. And I quote:

Effective today, April 4, 2018, Instagram deployed changes to their API without advance notice, affecting all users of the Instagram API for access to Instagram data.

The user-generated content currently in use on your properties is not affected. However, due to these changes TINT is unable to provide your account with certain features related to Instagram . Here is the impact on your account:

Aggregating posts from any unowned Instagram ( IG) accounts ( @username) is no longer possible Aggregating hashtag content still works, but is affected by additional rate limiting Aggregating posts from any IG handle that you have login credentials for still works . If you owned @TINT Instagram handle with login credentials, you can still aggregate posts from that account.

Acquiring rights for IG posts via comment ing through TINT is no longer possible ( alternative solution below)

Author profile images and full names are no longer aggregated and will no longer show on posts in TINT Author username handle ( @ username ) will still exist and show up on posts

IG f ollowers data are no longer accessible Filtering posts by followers in the TINT filter bar will no longer be available Impact analytics ( ie impressions) will be affected



We are hard at work and have come up with workarounds for the changes stated above. We will be changing the TINT platform by: