Instagram Changed Its API, And Now Your Version On Digital Signs Probably Isn’t Working

If your digital signage or digital OOH network calls and displays Instagram posts/pix, you may well have an issue because of API changes made by the social media company.
The short story is – a lot of what you show may no longer show. If you don’t have logins for Instagram account you want to show, sorry. If you put stuff up based on hashtags (risky to begin with), that is now limited.
What’s already up on your screens is fine. It’s cached anyway. You just won’t get updates.
Tim Sae Koo, CEO of the excellent social media collection, curation and visualization company Tint, pushed out a message to customers this evening.
And I quote:
Effective today, April 4, 2018, Instagram deployed changes to their API without advance notice, affecting all users of the Instagram API for access to Instagram data.
The user-generated content currently in use on your properties is not affected. However, due to these changes TINT is unable to provide your account with certain features related to Instagram. Here is the impact on your account:
- Aggregating posts from any unowned Instagram (IG) accounts (@username) is no longer possible
- Aggregating hashtag content still works, but is affected by additional rate limiting
- Aggregating posts from any IG handle that you have login credentials for still works. If you owned @TINT Instagram handle with login credentials, you can still aggregate posts from that account.
- Acquiring rights for IG posts via commenting through TINT is no longer possible(alternative solution below)
- Author profile images and full names are no longer aggregated and will no longer show on posts in TINT
- Author username handle (@username) will still exist and show up on posts
- IG followers data are no longer accessible
- Filtering posts by followers in the TINT filter bar will no longer be available
- Impact analytics (ie impressions) will be affected
We are hard at work and have come up with workarounds for the changes stated above. We will be changing the TINT platform by:
- Removing the ability to connect any IG handles that you do not have login credentials for
- You will still be able to add any IG handle that you have login credentials for. For example, if you owned @TINT Instagram handle with login credentials, you can still aggregate posts from that account.
- Changing the rights acquisition flow for IG posts to use IG direct messages instead of commenting
- Adding placeholders for author profile photos on IG posts
- IG posts from your own branded account that you have login credentials forwill continue to have profile photos and author full name
- Removing the ability to filter by follower count for IG feeds in the TINT filter bar
We sincerely apologize for these sudden changes as we (and the whole industry) were just alerted today after Instagram made these changes ahead of their schedule. I promise we are hard at work to maintain and improve TINT’s value as a content engine by releasing appropriate workarounds. We will continue to monitor any changes and communicate with you as we learn more. If you have any feedback or suggestions, please reach out so we can best serve you.
I know companies directly in the signage business, like Insteo
, that had to always be at the ready for an API change on services like Twitter – which happened, and suddenly nothing or almost nothing would work.
Some CMS developers may be having a late night(s) if this is a significant widget/gadget/thingie among the company’s apps and offers.
