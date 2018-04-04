Events, People, TECHNOLOGY no comments

DSF Mixer Set For Austin May 9th

The Digital Signage Federation is doing a Meet & Greet mixer in Austin, Texas on May 9th, and looking to get local and regional digital signage people showing up for good chats, a little education and possibly a Shiner Bock or two.

The event runs at the JW Marriott in downtown Austin, starting at 6.

There’s a small fee – $20 for DSF members, end-users or people attending the Geopath/OAAA conference that’s on in Austin around the same time. $40 if you have no workaround.

There will be speakers, and they look like good ones. Here’s the abstract:

Meaningful Analytics, Machine Learning + AI: Next Generation Approaches to Creating Data Driven Experiences

It takes more than basic demographics and location based data to create authentic personalized DOOH content, Understanding true consumer needs, wants and priorities by observing unsolicited-unaided consumer commentary, reviews and discussions = conversations, raises the bar for genuine interaction when it comes to personalization at scale. Learn about the latest technologies + methodologies being used to create next generation, data driven experiences at scale by two leading experts in the field. CEO John Dubois of Oculus360 and Managing Partner of Q Division, Manolo Almagro.

Manny is perhaps someone you’ve heard at other events, but he always has new and interesting things to say. He’s also Austin-based, so he’ll know where the best food is …

Registration page is here … 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
