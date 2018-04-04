Content, Displays, LED, PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Amazon’s LED-filled Visitor Center Explains Its New Rainforest Office Space In Seattle

This is an area called Understory – an LED-filled exhibit and visitor center tied in with The Spheres – three giant intersecting, plant-filled domes that are part of Amazon’s Seattle headquarters building.

The domes house more than 40,000 plants from the cloud forest regions of over 30 countries – making for a workplace that feels, at least there, more more like a rainforest than an office.

To explain this new building, Amazon hired a team of local Seattle companies to design a visitor center for the public.

Understory, says LED vendor Leyard (which is down the road in Portland, OR), provides a fully immersive, 360-degree experience where visitors can get up close and personal with the science, engineering, and plants behind The Spheres. At a central media installation, visitors can take in sweeping interior views of The Spheres above, as well as stunning macro footage of its world-class plant collection.

There is a weird lack of technical information – weird because I found this on Leyard’s site. So beats me what pitch of LED, and so on, were used.  Doesn’t matter. It’s all about the content, which looks stunning.

I couldn’t find a good, official video, bu there’s this …

