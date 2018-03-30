CREATIVE, DSE, PROJECTS no comments

Here Are The DSE 2018 Project And Creative Award Winners …

Here are the winners from this year’s awards program at Digital Signage Expo, announced and handed out Wednesday at a reception.

Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

McCann Systems for 150 Media Stream

Business and Government Services

Dreambox Visual Communications for 22nd World Petroleum Congress Official Opening Ceremony

Education and Healthcare

Forge Media + Design for Holomodor Mobile Classroom

Event Venues and Hospitality

Daktronics for Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Food and Beverage (there was all of one entry … in QSR … WTF?)

Shikatani Lacroix Design for Boston Pizza Digital Experience

Immersive Environments

bluemedia for Super Bowl LIVE Water and Building Projection Show

Public Spaces

Colours and Shapes Design, Inc. for Uninterrupted: A Cinematic Spectacle

Retail

ICON Media for Fume Scent Lounge

Transportation

NanoLumens for Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4

McCann Systems won the the APEX Installation of the Year, which I totally agree with, and and bluemedia won APEX Content of the Year awards, which I totally didn’t.

I was a judge. Some of the awards, frankly, were all about big budgets and big wow eye candy stuff. Projecting on water vapour is cool, but the content was pretty darn pedestrian when compared to some other work.

That said, there were nine judges and they settled on these. I think my top choices lined up with about half of those selected.

 

