Here Are The DSE 2018 Project And Creative Award Winners …

Here are the winners from this year’s awards program at Digital Signage Expo, announced and handed out Wednesday at a reception.
Arts, Entertainment and Recreation
McCann Systems for 150 Media Stream
Business and Government Services
Dreambox Visual Communications for 22nd World Petroleum Congress Official Opening Ceremony
Education and Healthcare
Forge Media + Design for Holomodor Mobile Classroom
Event Venues and Hospitality
Daktronics for Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Food and Beverage (there was all of one entry … in QSR … WTF?)
Shikatani Lacroix Design for Boston Pizza Digital Experience
Immersive Environments
bluemedia for Super Bowl LIVE Water and Building Projection Show
Public Spaces
Colours and Shapes Design, Inc. for Uninterrupted: A Cinematic Spectacle
Retail
ICON Media for Fume Scent Lounge
Transportation
NanoLumens for Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4
McCann Systems won the the APEX Installation of the Year, which I totally agree with, and and bluemedia won APEX Content of the Year awards, which I totally didn’t.
I was a judge. Some of the awards, frankly, were all about big budgets and big wow eye candy stuff. Projecting on water vapour is cool, but the content was pretty darn pedestrian when compared to some other work.
That said, there were nine judges and they settled on these. I think my top choices lined up with about half of those selected.