Best Mixer Yet!

Back at hotel room. Tired feet up. Kinda sorta mostly sober. And reviewing proceedings from the mixer.

From our own perspective and what we heard from attendees, it was the best one yet. We think we had about 350 people. We had about 100 no-sbows, but maybe 40 or 50 we sorted out at the door, once we could see, as always, there was going to be a percentage of people who weren’t turning up.

Great conversations. Lots of connections made. Very good feedback. I met a pile of people in the lobby – and managed to get into the actual mixer area with 10 minutes left in proceedings.

HUGE thanks to the mixer sponsors – who make this thing happen. It is a lot of work but good reviews and thank you’s as the evening winds down make it worthwhile.

Big thanks as well to the Hard Rock Cafe staff – who are pros.

Now I can relax and take in DSE!

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

