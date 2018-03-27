NEC, BrightSign Pair Up On New Bundled Offer

In what seems like a pretty smart move, among several lately, BrightSign has paired up with yet another tech company in the digital signage ecosystem to make its little purple media players part of the offer and solution.

NEC Display Solutions of America will be offering a bundled signage solution involving an NEC commercial grade display and an integrated BrightSign digital media player, promising deep discounts to the channel.

“NEC has a proven track record of working with complementary partners to deliver world-class solutions through the channel,” says Richard Hutton, Senior Director, Channel Marketing at NEC Display Solutions. “BrightSign has been an active member of our Alliance Partnership Program since its inception, and we have worked together on many opportunities. The promotional offering announced at DSE is the latest in our joint effort to bring cost-effective and reliable solutions to the market.”

NEC’s new C Series and award-winning V series displays — when sold with a BrightSign Series 3 LS, HD or OPS-compatible HD media player (HO523) — will have a promotional rebate available through Ingram Micro, Stampede, Almo and BlueStar.

These bundles are touted as being “perfect for a large percentage of digital signage needs, and business clients can expect full support from NEC Display Solutions and BrightSign throughout the life of the project to ensure the best possible outcome.”

BrightSign has done a bunch of announcements, big and small, regarding partnerships with content and CMS software companies. This is the first, I believe, that pairs its players with displays. That makes some sense as almost all the major display companies have gone down the path of System on Chip embedded or smart displays, while NEC has bucked that trend, instead doing things like providing solutions that involve things like the Raspberry Pi, and now BrightSign.

BrightSign making itself a part of numerous solutions makes a lot of sense, and puts some distance from earlier times when using BrightSign boxes meant using BrightSign software. That was obviously problematic for CMS companies who didn’t want to be touting hardware that had its own, dedicated management playtform.

Both companies have substantial presences this week at DSE.