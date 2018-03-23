Wrap-Around LED Board The Size Of Four B-Ball Courts Lights Up In Seoul

This is a massive wrap-around digital OOH LED display in Seoul’s Gangnam-gu business district – which has a total surface area of more than 1,600 sq. meters, or roughly the size of four basketball courts. It is 81 by 20 meters.

It is the biggest curved display in Korea, and presumably one of the biggest in the country, period.

The sign just lit after a seven-month build and install phase on the outer wall of something called COEX SM Town. The project was led by Samsung Electronics’ Building Solution Group, though it is not clear from a Display Daily story if the tech used is Samsung-owned PrismView aka Yesco. The surface has about 31,000 10mm LED display modules.