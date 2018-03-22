Fremont Experience LED Canopy In Las Vegas Getting $33M Refresh

Hat Tip Tom McGowan

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that the city council there has authorized a multi-million refresh of the Fremont Street Experience LED canopy in downtown Las Vegas.

The low rez canopy is 14 years old and overdue for new and better tech. Anybody who pays attention to LED knows HOW MUCH that has changed in that time. The existing lights are spec’d at 700 nits, whereas the new ones should be 5,000.

That means instead of turning the multimedia show on at 8 at night in the summer when it is dark enough outside, the new tech means the show can run all day.

The total cost of the Fremont Street Experience project is expected to near $33 million, with the FSE putting in $12.6 million, $10.7 million from the city and $9.5 million from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

I assume the tech used will be transparent LED, which would significantly narrow the vendor field. That tech has come a long way and from what I have seen at trade shows, can look really, really good.

If not, and more conventional LED modules are used, there are scores of companies who would be after this job.

For all I know the proposals are already in, but if not, I’m sure some phone calls and emails will be placed to the Fremont people – saying Hey, they’re in Las Vegas next week! Wanna meet?