DSE 2018 16:9 Mixer Sponsor Profile – Chief

The mounting systems/infrastructure companies are huge supporters of this industry, in a number of ways. That includes sponsoring networking events like the 16:9 mixer, which Chief, a Minneapolis-area company has done for several years now.

The company is part of a larger Minneapolis-area company, Milestone AV Technologies. Milestone has several pro AV brands, including Chief, Da-Lite, Projecta, Sanus and Vaddio. The gear sells through numerous channels, including Pro AV dealers, regional home theater dealers, consumer electronics retailers, mass merchants and original equipment manufacturers.

The brands of Milestone formed independently, and when united, says the company, provide the most comprehensive offering of AV solutions in the market. The company currently serves a broad base of over 6,000 global customers, with a U.S. headquarters just outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Spend time at the Chief booth at DSE, even if it is someone else who makes the decisions around mounting and relations solutions. It’s really interesting to see the thinking and precision that goes into this stuff, and the way things are constantly being refined to make installs and particularly servicing easier.

There’s a lot of metal work behind a big video wall, and a lot of little knobs and other things there to make it all snug tightly, and smoothly, together. It is no easy task to get a lot of displays – LCD or LED – all perfectly aligned, smooth and safely, snugly in place.

The company introduced several products at ISE and I expect they will be demo’d in Las Vegas, as well. Among them – a new TiLED Series modular LED mounting system that’s designed to support creative video wall configurations. The engineering has gone into minimize the risk of damage to the little LED chips and also connect together in ways that compensate for any imperfections in the wall.