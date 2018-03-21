DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Toshinaer

Toshinaer – Booth #1257

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their “Must-See” list of booths?

Although over the years we have placed our outdoor LCD’s everywhere from Hollywood to Ho Chi Minh’s Tomb we are not well known. We have recently been marketed as Toshinaer Worldwide and we are making a return to the U.S. under the brand, Toshinaer.

Toshinaer will be showcasing several products at DSE this year. Outdoor High Bright digital signage, our Remote Monitor and Management control system, interactive multi-point “drop in “ touch monitors and an Android interface that allows applications on a phone or tablet to be controlled on our touch monitors.

Our RMM (remote monitor and management) control system uses AV over IP to monitor and control multiple conditions and functions of our devices. The system notes internal humidity and temperature, presence of signal and verification of key voltages, and the activation of cooling fans. The system also detects the operation of the internal audio amplifier on the monitor side. Management includes the ability to toggle the unit off and on to re-boot a CMS, the ability to change input from three HDMI sources, mute the audio and control the volume.

The user may control 255 devices from a laptop, a desktop, or a cell phone with our Android app.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Remote monitoring and management of outdoor digital signage hardware can solve a lot of problems. Knowing the internal “health” of a monitor to schedule maintenance before it fails and the ability to troubleshoot and “repair” a monitor mounted in a location difficult to easily access can save a ton of money over the life of a deployment.

If it’s predictable, it’s preventable. Our control system can be configured monitor by monitor in a system to take into consideration the location, exposure to the elements, and potential points of failure over the life of the monitor. Redundant power, media players, back up fans for cooling can ensure that there is virtually no down time for the device.

Integrators moving to AV as a service (leasing equipment) will find that their average monthly revenue can be increased by the ability to remotely manage signage rather than rolling service for simple issues.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

We are looking for collaborators, integrators, motivators and innovators. We will be using Reese’s peanut butter cups™ for bait. (The full sized ones not those Halloween imposters.)

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed over the years (if you think it has changed)?

I have been attending every year since 2008. This is my third show. In my opinion the show has evolved. There now seems to be a very good balance of products, services, and support.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Small form factor media players, cover glass, enclosure manufacturers for possible collaboration.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Meeting and talking to all the attendees that find their way into our booth. From the young entrepreneurs exploring possibilities to the industry veterans who provide some positive encouragement and recognize the investment in time and effort that smaller manufactures have to make to stay relevant.