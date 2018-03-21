DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Mappedin Wants Attendees Navigating To Its Stand

Mappedin – Booth #1370

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

The Mappedin booth will display a 3D, interactive map of the tradeshow floor. Attendees will be able to use our software to look up and navigate to their own booth, or any of the other booths at the expo. You will also be able to route to four other locations where Mappedin’s wayfinding solutions will be displayed. We will be displaying a variety of indoor wayfinding solutions for different industries such as retail and healthcare, at each of our partner booths.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Mappedin’s platform allows property owners and managers to maintain accurate maps of indoor spaces, enabling best-in-class wayfinding experiences for their visitors and consumers. The platform gives users the ability to efficiently manage and present spatial data for their properties through a number of different mediums including mobile, web and large kiosks, as well as associated analytics. For DSE specifically, we’re excited to be showcasing all of our digital directory solutions that create interactive 3D wayfinding experiences within large indoor spaces.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Our main customers are major Retail REITs (real estate investment trusts) from around the globe, however the platform can be used for other spaces as well, such as commercial office space, airports, retail, healthcare, mixed use spaces, etc. The ideal attendee walking into our booth – or one of our partners’ – would be someone interested in making the indoors easier to navigate along with technology partners who are a part of building the wholistic digital display experience within these locations. We’re always looking to broaden our strategic technology partners list with companies that can help tell a better together story.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

Mappedin is a first-time exhibitor at DSE this year! One of our Business Development Directors attended last year but for most of the team, this will be our first look at the Digital Signage Expo.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We will primarily be looking for new and innovative display technologies and continuing to build out our relationships with other potential partners in the industry. We’re also looking forward to learning from long-time trade show exhibitors about best practices, and interesting booth concepts. It will be a great time to look at how companies are utilizing digital signage and integrating it with interactive technology.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

We’re looking forward to spending time and developing stronger relationships with our partners. We’re also excited to learn more about the display industry and better understand the players in the space.