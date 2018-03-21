DSE 2018 Booth Previews: D3 Inviting Attendees To Run Its Powerful LED Wall Controller

D3 LED – Booth Number 1351

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Come Out and Play: This year we’re putting our guests in the driver’s seat. Grab our iPad and take command of the industry’s most robust all-in-one controller. You’ll experiment with a variety of display options on a wide array of video and audio outputs including:

• A high-resolution high-dynamic-range LED display

• An LED video poster

• A high-bright window display

• And an LCD glimpse of the command & control interface

We excel at solving difficult problems. Whether you’re stuck on a technical solution or need an analysis of your options, come on by. We are here to help.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Vision Accomplished: The shortest distance between audacious goals and elegant solutions is D3. Our world-class engineers and out-of-the-box thinkers listen closely, advise and execute. Our Advanced Element Processor and Integrated Media System (AEP IMS) offers unmatched power without needless complexity. If you can visualize it, we will help you achieve it.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Take a Leap of Informed Reason: If you want to leverage all of your technology—and the power of digital displays to shape consumer behavior—the D3 booth is your opportunity to take control and see it in action.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

Long-time Visitor, Second-time Exhibitor: D3 has been attending the show for more than 10 years and this is our second year exhibiting. It’s been exciting to witness the growth of the digital signage market, especially through the lens of DSE. Each year there are newer technologies, more attendees and more educational events.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Window Shopping in the Marketplace of Ideas: When not in the booth, we’re typically working with clients and partners to discuss technologies that complement our products and services. This allows us to share, learn and see what others in the market are doing.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

In Short: Fixing Things. The most satisfying part is when we can solve a problem for someone—whether it’s through the introduction of new product/service or just by talking through a difficult challenge.