DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Creavi Work Showing UV-Resistant Smart Film For Glass Projection

Creavi Work – DSE Booth Number 2657

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

As the first and only UV-resistant smart film in the world, Ambio Film breathes new air into display solutions. Ambio Film can be applied to surfaces of any size and removes the dimensional constraint from digital advertisement design. In addition, its ability to switch easily back and forth between transparency and opacity unleashes a marketing potential.

We are excited to showcase how people could utilize their idle glass into a unique business opportunity with Ambio Film.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Smart film had been in the market for years. Our big marketing message is that Ambio Film, with its superior durability and visual presentation, achieves results that others has been attempting to accomplish in the past 30 years. Like a TV, yet it does more.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Those that are looking for a value-added solution for their window glass or any large-size transparent surface. We also welcome companies who are interested in becoming distributors and growing with us in the U.S. market.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is the first time, and we’re excited!

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We will be keeping our eyes on companies providing interactive technology that can be integrated into our solutions.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

First time here so guess we’ll see 🙂