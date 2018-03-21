DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Advantech Packaging Total Digital Signage Siolutions

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?
We offer Digital Signage solutions package which includes both Hardware and Software Solutions. Our Digital Signage players are designed and built on solid Digital Signage foundation which include Quality, Reliability, Scalability, and Longevity which are important to our clients. We also offer Software solutions that help our customers remotely manage and distribute their content over the Cloud.
What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?
Advantech is and will continue to be a Global leader in providing leading Digital Signage and Retail Solutions. We offer solutions that will help our clients go Time to Market faster and lower Total Cost of Ownership.
What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?
The ideal attendee to visit our booth would be someone that is interested in looking for a partner that provides a full Digital Signage solution, Hardware and Software. Also someone that wants to work with a company that can be a true partner for their organization by bringing world class support, and world class products.
How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?
We have been showcasing many years at DSE (at least 6 years) and every year we are seeing growth in the number of exhibitors and attendees. This is evidence that more retailers are embracing Digital Signage as part of their sales and marketing strategy and that the Digital Signage market is exploding.
When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?
We will be looking to find innovative companies that we can partner up with so that we can work together collectively to offer better solutions to our clients.
What’s your favourite part of the week?
The best part of this week will be meeting with potential clients that are wanting to implementing Digital signage solutions and explaining to them how Advantech could be a strategic partner for their organization.