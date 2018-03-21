BUSINESS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

10 Foot Wave Acquired By Another Solutions Provider, Spectrio

The Charlotte, NC digital signage solutions provider and network operator 10 Foot Wave has been acquired by Spectrio, which describes itself as one of the leading end to end technology-enabled audio and video marketing companies in the U.S.

The company announcement says 10 Foot Wave and Spectrio are “officially joining forces to bring you a more comprehensive in-store marketing solution to create the store of tomorrow, right now.”

The deal actually happened in early February, and it is described as a partnership. Billing will start to say Spectrio on it, though, which suggests the 10 Foot Wave bit may be washed away.

The combined entity is telling 10 Foot customers “you’ll now have access to a greater variety of services and innovative marketing solutions – such as custom Digital Signage, Overhead Music and Messaging, WiFi Marketing, and On-Hold Messaging – all from one trusted partner.”

Makes sense. Both companies have some experienced people, like Aaron Kleinhandler and Dave Van Epps. Blending creates efficiencies, and more available bodies and minds is usually better.

