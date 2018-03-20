DSE no comments

Last Day For DSE 2018 Booth Profile Submissions

It is the last day for DSE booth profile submissions. I have to cut them off at some point and companies have had several weeks. So far, 32 exhibitors have provided profiles, which is maybe one in seven companies at the show.

I get how big companies have PR firms and those PR firms often have little or no sense of the media they pitch (it’s remarkable how many clearly don’t even glance at the publications they pitch). But I don’t get how smaller companies with modest or no PR budgets don’t take 15 minutes to knock out some answers and get some free profile ahead of a show they’ve invested, at minimum, $5,000 to be at DSE, and probably waaaaaay more than that.

Last year, 38 companies submitted.

This is the form …

 

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
