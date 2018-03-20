DSE 2018 Booth Previews – YCD Multimedia To Talk Pixel-Perfect Playback

YCD Multimedia – DSE Booth 1111C

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

YCD Multimedia powers today’s most immersive digital experiences at Microsoft stores globally, Chanel stores globally, Amazon’s Biosphere, AT&T flagship and future stores, Orlando Airport, Marriott Marquis billboard – just to name a few. If you want to find out why YCD continues to be the leader in enterprise wide branded immersive networks, stop by and explore your project with us.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

YCD Multimedia’s value proposition is the platform’s ability to create sophisticated customer experiences with off-the-shelf software that is scalable to thousands of locations versus custom projects that are very expensive and not scalable. From pixel-perfect playback, the ability to drive any combination of display elements (tablet, single displays, video walls, collages, projections, audio, lighting), advanced content composition, advanced scheduling, advanced distribution and monitoring, and advanced integration, YCD is truly enterprise grade. Each of these tools has major advantages on their own, but when utilized together as part of an integrated enterprise solution, a strong synergy is created that delivers relevant digital experiences across the enterprise that are easier to scale and easier to maintain.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Our best prospects have one thing in common, regardless of their business vertical, is a desire for a robust and enterprise grade solution to design and manage immersive digital experiences. If that’s the goal, YCD is the perfect match. Our clients come from many verticals – Retail, Restaurant, Banking, Transportation, Hospitality, Corporate Communication, and more. Our partners often include of breed Systems Integrators, Architects, Digital Transformation Agencies, AV Consultants and Content Experience Design Agencies.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

YCD has been at DSE since it’s inception. This year we are exhibiting in Intel’s booth #1111. YCD and Intel have partnered from very beginning. Behind every YCD Multimedia experience is an “Intel-Inside” processor. The growth of the show and the industry has been remarkable and a direct result of the great work by Expo Nation and industry leading members such as Intel who continue to push the boundaries.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We are always looking for new partnerships and avenues for growth, so networking at DSE is key for us. We also use this time to tour our Las Vegas deployments and meet up with our customers and prospects “in the field” because their’s nothing better than standing in the middle of a great experience to get inspiration.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

The “show buzz”. The energy from engaging with key thought leaders, exchanging ideas, seeing old friends and meeting new ones. The whole week is fun and so important for celebrating old relationships and creating new ones.

